CNO Financial Group (CNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CNO Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNO opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

