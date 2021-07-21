CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:CNX opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

