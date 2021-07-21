Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,725,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $332,965,000 after acquiring an additional 424,286 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $38,778,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

AAPL stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

