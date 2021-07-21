Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 122,753 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.