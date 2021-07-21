Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CDE opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

