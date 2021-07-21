Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $82.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.