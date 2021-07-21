Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Financial Comparison

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.09% 16.77% 10.45% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 3 6 14 0 2.48 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $80.05, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Luokung Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.14 $1.39 billion $3.42 19.77 Luokung Technology $18.26 million 22.75 -$39.87 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Luokung Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; and enhanced compliance, integrated health management, claims investigative services, and patient experience, as well as services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. The company also provides solution to manufacturers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and cloud, interactive, and IoT services to information, media and entertainment, and communications and technology companies. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

