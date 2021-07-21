Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.60

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

