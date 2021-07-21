Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $25,357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $171,108.00. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

