Coin Artist Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Coin Artist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $486,374.41 and $798.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

