Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells $3,201,000.00 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colfax stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 860,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at $4,381,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

