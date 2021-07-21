Collateral Pay (COLL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $191,351.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $191,351.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,145 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

