Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research firms have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 203,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,620. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.