Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,556 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $211,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

