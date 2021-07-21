Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CMA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

