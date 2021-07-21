Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.39. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.