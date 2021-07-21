Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

