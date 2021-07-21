Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 71.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

