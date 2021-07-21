Comparing Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brooks Automation and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $897.27 million 7.53 $64.85 million $1.26 72.21 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 9.22% 11.28% 8.73% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.56%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

