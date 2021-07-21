Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

