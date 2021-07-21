Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426.43 ($18.64).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.24) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,755.13. The company has a market capitalization of £26.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.93. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

