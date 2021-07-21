Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 6,210 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,775. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

