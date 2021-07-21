Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 6,210 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CAG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,775. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.