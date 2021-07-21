Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 274.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 681,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 603,393 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,885.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 105,403 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

