Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,338.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,022.26 or 0.06253410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.01347210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00367961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.70 or 0.00614428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00381673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00295691 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 857,577,295 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

