CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNMD opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 336.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $252,306.70. Insiders have sold 83,930 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.40.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

