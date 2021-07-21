Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $740,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.