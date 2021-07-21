ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

