Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Constellation Brands worth $106,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

