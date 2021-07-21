Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.43.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.