Constellium (CSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.