Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.89. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,451 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.