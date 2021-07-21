Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Up 5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,576,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $774.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

