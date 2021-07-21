ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 1,957 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $17,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $10,690.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 42,534,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

