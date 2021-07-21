Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $32.79

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.79, but opened at $34.00. Continental Resources shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 4,891 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $718,600.00. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946 in the last 90 days. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

