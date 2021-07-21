Contrasting BEST (NYSE:BEST) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

BEST (NYSE:BEST) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEST -5.86% -87.55% -9.07% TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52%

BEST has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BEST and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEST 0 1 1 0 2.50 TFI International 0 2 12 0 2.86

BEST presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.80%. TFI International has a consensus price target of $106.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given BEST’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BEST is more favorable than TFI International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEST and TFI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEST $4.60 billion 0.11 -$310.43 million ($0.67) -1.93 TFI International $3.78 billion 2.48 $275.67 million $3.30 30.51

TFI International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BEST. BEST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of BEST shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFI International beats BEST on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEST

BEST, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

