Contrasting Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) & Its Rivals

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Greenbrook TMS to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS Competitors -39.07% -3.98% -9.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenbrook TMS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS Competitors 93 397 550 15 2.46

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million -$29.66 million -5.15 Greenbrook TMS Competitors $1.90 billion $87.95 million 35.03

Greenbrook TMS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

