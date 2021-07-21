Contrasting Ozon (OZON) & The Competition

Ozon (NASDAQ: OZON) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ozon to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Ozon Competitors -4.40% -2.61% 1.53%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ozon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ozon Competitors 215 1025 3074 59 2.68

Ozon currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Ozon’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion -$307.24 million -28.60 Ozon Competitors $14.99 billion $685.57 million 7.41

Ozon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ozon competitors beat Ozon on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

