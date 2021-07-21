Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

VLRS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 794,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.