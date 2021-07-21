Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.03. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%.
VLRS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 794,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.