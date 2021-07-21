Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.51. Corbion has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Get Corbion alerts:

About Corbion

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.