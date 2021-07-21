Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

