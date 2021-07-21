CoreSite Realty (COR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) recently:

7/14/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.61. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,503,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

