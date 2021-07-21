Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,564 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

OTCMKTS:COOLU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

