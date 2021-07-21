Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.12

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Cortex has a market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00792143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 180,733,485 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

