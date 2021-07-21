CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 150.09, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.15. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CoStar Group by 420,157.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

