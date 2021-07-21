Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.50.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $415.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $418.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

