COTI Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $70.40 million and $15.00 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00107089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00145698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,029.90 or 1.00158401 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.