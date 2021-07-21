Cowen (COWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Cowen has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

