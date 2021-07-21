Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Cowen worth $30,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cowen stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.