Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,130.43 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,253.46. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.