Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

